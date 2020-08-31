Motorcyclist, fleeing from police, crashes after reportedly running red light

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Georgetown was hurt Sunday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan on Illinois Route 1.

A press release from Illinois State Police said Shane A. Green, 29, was riding a black 2020 Kawasaki Sport motorcycle south on Route 1 in Westville around 9 p.m. when a Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull him over.

Green did not stop, the release continued, and he then ran a stoplight while the light facing him was still red.

Jarred Nelk, 27, of Clarks Hill, Ind., had pulled his tan 1997 Saturn SL1 into the intersection on Main Street at Route 1, and Green’s motorcycle crashed into his front end.

The release said Nelk had a green light and Green disobeyed a red light.

Green was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was also cited for failure to slow down to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop light.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department (VCSD) has additional charges, the release added.

VCSD Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Green was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked license, and possession of methamphetamine.

Nelk was not injured during the crash.