Motorcycle vs. deer

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who had to be life-flighted to an Urbana hospital after a motorcycle crash ended up walking away from the hospital with minor injuries. State police say it happened about 6 pm, in the northbound lanes of I-57, just south of Effingham.

40-year old April Marlow was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 45-year old Christopher Marlow, both of Terra Haute, Ind. Christopher was unable to avoid hitting a dear head-on and both were thrown from the motorcycle. Officials say, after being examined at the hospital, April did not sustain any broken bones and what appeared to be bone sticking out from her leg turned out to be deer antler.