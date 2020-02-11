Mother of injured baby: “we’re all very lucky”

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother thought she was leaving her baby in good hands at a daycare, until her son ended up in the ICU.

However, Abby James says her son, 6-month-old Karac Kearney, is now doing much better.

This comes after 49-year-old Carmen Petak is facing charges of aggravated battery. She’s accused of shaking Kearney at her home daycare in Mattoon.

Now, his mom and dad are grateful he’s showing strong signs of recovery.

They took their baby to the hospital after he started throwing up with no fever. Doctors told them he likely had a brain injury, and test results confirmed that.

“I mean we never had any issues with her, and we didn’t have any issues with him. He got fussy around when it was time to go to bed, but you know, all babies do. So we didn’t have any issues until we found out…and we were all kind of blindsided by it,” said James. “We’re all very lucky. When we were in the hospital, we didn’t quite realize how serious it was. Obviously we knew it was a big deal, but our social worker said to us ‘you’re lucky he’s alive.’ And then it kind of settled in that this is a huge deal.”

When police confronted Petak about the test results, she admitted that she shook Kearney after she got frustrated.

James told WCIA she wished Petak would have called her the day this happened to let her know if there was a problem. James said she would’ve picked him up in a heartbeat.