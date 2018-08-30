Mother mourns son after he was shot and killed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed is begging for answers to who did it.

The shooting happened Tuesday night near Garden Hills and Paula Drive in Champaign. David Sankey killed outside their home and pronounced dead at the hospital. On Wednesday night, a big group of family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember him.

Sankey's mother, Yvonne Johnson, is broken-hearted and left wondering who did this to her son. Police haven't arrested anyone yet. Many at the vigil had the same question of why this happened to him.

Johnson says, "When I heard David was shot I was pretty devastated. I didn't think it was as serious as it was."

Her son was shot in the head.

"I just don't understand. How can these people, young me, go around with guns shooting and killing. It has to stop."

At the candlelight vigil, the family was surrounded by friends and others remembering the life of this young boy.

Family friend Leslie Smith says, "This is tragic that something like this would happen to a person like David because he was a truly beautiful person."

Johnson says, "He was the most gorgeous son, handsome, smart, intelligent, funny, loving, understanding, friendly. Dave had a lot of issues but he always loved people."

Johnson's tears are a reminder of how she'll never be able to tell her only son "I love you" again, or watch him grow up. Even though she feels empty, she says there is one thing that can bring her closure.

Johnson says, "Anyone who's seen anything or know anything please step forward and tell us."

Police haven't found the person who pulled the trigger, leaving this mother begging to know who did this to her son.

The family set up an account at Regions Bank on State Street. If anyone wants to help with funeral costs, donations can be made there under the name David C. Sankey.