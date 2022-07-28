CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Kids in Champaign were given a chance to meet Mother Goose on Thursday in Hedge Pop! Park.

Mother Goose on the Loose is a program that encourages literacy in kids under six years old. On Thursday, the program stopped in the park.

Dana Antontelli, who portrayed Mother Goose on Thursday, hopes to provide resources to kids who might not have access to libraries.

“I think parents want ideas for what they can do to help support their kids and there are a lot of very simple things that we can all do to help children with supporting them, like reading books with them,” Antontelli said.

Kids who participated in the event on Thursday got to take home a free book thanks to the Champaign Public Library the the United Way.