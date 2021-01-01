Mother pleads for drivers to be careful at crossing where her daughter was killed

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother is warning people to be more careful when driving in the same spot where her daughter was killed two years ago. 18-year-old Savannah Day’s car was hit by a train on Homer Lake Road just south of St. Joseph on October 3, 2018.

Savannah’s mother Gloria wants crossing arms added at that railroad crossing, to warn people about a train coming. Right now there are only lights. Gloria says she’s been told there are plans in the works for those crossing arms, but nothing has happened yet. In the meantime, she says drivers need to be extra careful in that area and feels many are doing the opposite.

“They’ve just gotta be cautious. Look, slow down, pay attention. I know we get busy with our car, and it only takes a second to look away, and that’s it,” said Gloria Day. “I just want [Savannah] to be the last one. I want it to be over. I want these crossings in.”

The official report from Savannah’s crash said she was not driving under the influence and was not texting or on the phone. Her mother feels her daughter just did not see the train coming. It was around 6 p.m. in early October, and the sun was low in the sky. She thinks that made it hard for Savannah to see.

Day said the crossing arms should be installed by this August. That’s what she was told by the Illinois Commerce Commission. We reached out ICC and Union Pacific, but haven’t heard back from either.

After that fatal crash in October 2018, the state vowed to expedite plans to add new signals and gates to the railroad crossing before 2021. However, 2020 has come and gone, and still, no gates have been installed.