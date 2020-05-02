Mother and two children die in fire

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A mother and her two children died during a house fire in Westwind Estates in rural Lexington.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. Fire departments from the surrounding area including Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, and Normal responded to 25083 North Main Street for a structure fire.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department sa id a child was taken to OSF St. Josephs Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Another child and the children’s mother was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as it is still under investigation. An autopsy on all three victims will be completed late Saturday.