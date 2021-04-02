Motel to be demolished, re-developed into something new

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — An old building will soon serve a new purpose. The Knights Inn motel in Rantoul has a new owner.

The Chicago-based real estate firm “Core Acquisitions” bought it. They also own properties in Champaign, Peoria, Bloomington, Galesburg, and, as of today, Decatur.



The location of the building is right by the brand new sports complex, which opened last month.

The new owners are hopeful that this will draw a lot of people to their property too.

Core Acquisitions Vice President of Development Adam Bell said, “We think that the access off of the interstate is going to be a nice draw for highway consumers. Being at the entrance to a Wal Mart is something we generally look for because of the traffic patterns going into the Wal Mart, and the news of the sports complex is just the icing on the cake. They’re going to be drawing in several hundred-thousand people a year. I know several people who have reached out to me about having their kids already scheduled to play two or three tournaments there over the summer. With all those people being drawn into Rantoul from across Central Illinois, we think that the opportunities for businesses to come there really sticks out.”

They hope to break ground on the project this summer.