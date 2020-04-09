Mortgage relief possible under stimulus package

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people are feeling the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on their finances, and some might be able to get relief on their mortgages under the CARES Act.

Homeowners can apply for forbearance that will pause or reduce their payments for almost six months, but how you can do that depends on who has your home loan. That is why a realtor says communication when applying is key.

“The lenders and banks that we work closely with, they’re of course telling us and encouraging people to only use this as a last ditch effort,” says Jilyan Landon. “Make sure you know the details of any agreement that you’re entering into as the implications of all this are still unfolding.”

Federally backed loans will not cost anything extra in a forbearance plan. Several mortgages lenders have said their repayment plans will vary for each individual case.