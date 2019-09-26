Morning Rush 9/26/19

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is teaming up with Shelbyville Manor and Hawthorne Inn to undertake Mission Possible. The groups are organizing the 10th annual Coat Drive. They're in need of coats, hats, gloves, scarves, shoes, snow boots and snow suits in all sizes from infant to adult. New and gently-used items are welcome. Anyone in need of an item for winter should attend the drive.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville Manor & Hawthorne Inn 10th annual Coat DriveDonations accepted until October 8Front desks of Shelbyville Manor & HSHS Good Shepherd