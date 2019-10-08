Morning Rush 10/8/19

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Volunteers are needed to help spruce up outdoor eating areas at Dickson Mounds Museum. Operation Picnic Table is scheduled for later this month. Those who participate will be rewarded with light refreshments and lunch.

Operation Picnic TableDickson Mounds Museum(between Lewistown & Havana, off Illinois routes 78 & 97)Friday, October 259 am - NoonRegister by Wednesday, October 23(309) 547 - 3721(Rain day: Friday, November 1)