Morning Rounds: Leukemia and lymphoma

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first of September — which means it’s now Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2010, Congress designated September as Blood Cancer Awareness Month to bring attention to leukemia and lymphoma.

Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system.

Many types of leukemia exist — and some forms are more common in children. Other forms of leukemia occur mostly in adults.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network.

Christie Clinic joined the WCIA Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the signs and symptoms of this disease, and what you can do about it early on.

