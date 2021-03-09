Deep Vein Thrombosis Awareness Month happens every March. This condition is serious and can sometimes lead to pulmonary embolism. Vascular Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Ash with Christie Clinic joined the Morning Show to share more.
Morning Rounds: Deep vein thrombosis with Christie Clinic
