DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization that relies on volunteers is in dire need of more of them.

Habitat for Humanity of Dewitt County has built more than a dozen homes, and they’re looking to continue building.

Since September, Rich Champley has stepped in to work on a house alone, but now, he’s calling for help.

“I felt a certain obligation to help people out,” Champley said. “I’m retired now, so I’ve got plenty of time, so it gives me an opportunity to give back to the community.”

The house he’s building now is the second Habitat property that he’s been a part of. Now, he’s urging others to get involved.

“I do the rough construction myself,” Champley said. “I look for volunteers to help me throughout the building process.”

Habitat for Humanity Director Ginny Carter said help is certainly needed.

Champley is making one last call for the community to help out. Depending on how many volunteers help him, the home could be finished by Christmas or early next year.

You need to be 16 years or old to help build the house, but no carpenter or electrician skills are needed.