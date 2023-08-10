URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — It may be the peak of summer, but that’s never stopped one woman in Champaign County from decorating and celebrating Christmas all year long.

Beverly Harney was one of the founding members of “Candlestick Lane” in Urbana almost 60 years ago. That’s where many houses go the extra mile with their holiday decor.

She stood out in particular because of her Christmas collection. But Harney died in January at the age of 95, and now her decorations are up for sale. A team of helpers are helping give them a new home.

“I have never seen this much Hallmark in one spot,” said Debbie Calvo, a co-owner of Estate Sale Services. “She was a very avid collector, and her sister was too.”

Harney was the “Mrs. Claus” of her block in Urbana.

“She lived for Christmas,” Calvo said. “She was the last founding member of Candlestick Lane and she just loved everything Christmas.

So much so that over the years, her house turned into a Christmas museum, with more than 4,000 ornaments. They range from Disney to Star Wars to Barbie and to the classics like Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

Calvo helped go through it all with her team of elves.

“We had to come and re-sort everything,” she explained. “They were stored in tubs the way she used to use them.”

First, they organized them by decade, then into years. After that, they had to go to the garage and find the matching boxes for each ornament.

It was a process that spanned out into the garage, but one that Calvo hopes will help Harney’s holiday spirit live on across the country.

People are traveling from Missouri, Tennessee and even Nevada to check out the collection.

“It feels good when you can find somebody who’s gonna enjoy somebody else’s treasures,” Calvo said. “Also thinking what it would mean to that person to know that their things just weren’t discarded.”

The estate sale is running for a bit longer. People can find it at 1107 Grant Place in Urbana on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.