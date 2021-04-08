More than 200 CWLP customers still without electricity, crews continue work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s City Water, Light, and Power crews have been working through Wednesday night into Thursday morning to reconnect 1,200 customers whose electrical services were knocked out by stormy weather.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, CWLP says 213 customers have their lights shut off and crews are focusing on three main areas still needing repairs: around Woodside Road and south of Southwind Park between West Southwind Road and Woodcrest Drive; the Circle Drive area in Laketown; and a handful of customers near Illinois Street south of West Monroe Street.

Related Content Over 1,000 CWLP customers lose power during storm

The utility service says they hope to have all but four customers near Woodside Road and Second Street restored by 10 a.m. Thursday.

“The damage in the Woodside Road area due to a lightning strike totals 16 poles and down — most on Woodside Road and a few more along Second Street, plus significant transmission line damage (91 customers),” says CWLP.

It adds the Circle Drive had at least 6 broken cross-arms on poles, as well as other damages. It says 110 customers are affected.

CWLP also says Second Street from Woodcrest Drive to Toronto Road is closed, in addition to a small section of old Woodside Road from Second Street to Woodside Road.