More than 1,000 University of Illinois students request a COVID-19 vaccine exemption

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Nearly 1,300 students asked the University of Illinois to excuse them from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

942 students made the request for a medical exemption as of Wednesday morning. That’s more than 60 times the number of requests made as of Friday (15).

350 requests were made for a religious exemption as well as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 182 submitted by students as of Friday.

Faculty and staff have submitted 189 total requests. 61 for medical reasons and 128 due to religion.

It’s unclear exactly which conditions or religious practices would constitute exemptions. Every case is reviewed on an individual basis, according to the university’s director of public affairs Robin Kaler.

There is not a specific list of exemptions, Kaler added.

Requests have to be submitted by next Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Any students, faculty, and staff who do not have a vaccination card or an approved exemption on file after Oct. 15 will be subject to daily COVID-19 testing.