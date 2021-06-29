More rain results in more standing water, which means more mosquitoes

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More rain means more standing water, and that means more mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes can lay eggs and reproduce in places with standing water.

The Macon Mosquito Abatement District says they can help get rid of mosquitoes in ditches, flood plains, and even in your own backyard.

But you can also help.

Officials at the district say it’s important to drain household items.

“Discard any items in their yard that might hold water,” said Jason Probus, the director of the Macon Mosquito Abatement District. “Could be kiddie pools, unused swimming pools, bird baths, ornamental ponds, things of that nature. Things that will hold water.”

Experts also say to make sure you use mosquito repellent when outside.

This will prevent you from getting something the pest may have.