More first-time buyers searching for homes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Association of Realtors says an index measuring pending sales jumped by a record 44% in May.

Max McComb with Re/Max says housing prices aren’t dropping too low at the moment, because more people are showing an interest in buying.

“The longer they’ve been home, the more they’ve kind of been looking at the house they’re in,” he says. “They’re thinking about, ‘you know, if I’m going to spend more time at home, here’s some things I’d really like to have in my home.’ And in some cases, they’re able to go back and make some changes, but if you’re in a rental, there’s not much you can do to modify where you’re living.”

McComb says he’s seeing more first-time buyers.

Many tours have been virtual.