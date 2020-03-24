More city services suspended during crisis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials continue making changes to keep up with the ever-evolving global health crisis. Tuesday, leaders issued a press release regarding the most recent changes to the Neighborhood Programs Division, Legal Department and Parking Programs Division.

All changes are temporary and are designed to promote social distancing, prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as manage the health and well-being of residents as much as possible.

The Neighborhood Services Department is suspending all new applications for housing rehabilitation programs except cases involving life-safety concerns like lack of heat, sewer line backup into homes, etc. In addition, all rehabilitation programs in progress are suspended. Residents are warned, when things return to normal, they should expect delays in restarting any services.

The Legal Department is extending cases in response to an Administrative Order by Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis. Most proceedings at the courthouse are postponed. No warrants will be issued by the court and no penalties will be imposed by the city, however, court-ordered payments are still in effect. Those with currently scheduled dates will be receiving letters notifying them of postponements.

The Public Works Department is also making changes and suspending requirements to pay for parking. But, lots governed by parking permits are not included. Local, state and federal restrictions are still in effect and tickets could be issued for other parking infractions like parking in a prohibited area, a handicapped space or the wrong way on a one-way street.

