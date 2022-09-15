DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area.

Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic.

They credit this to the excitement people have for upcoming projects. That includes a casino and a number of small businesses that have moved to the downtown area.

“Well, you know, trends are different,” said Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley. “I saw a time when downtowns were popular, then I saw where the downtowns vacated and went to malls. Now, you see the trend is starting to back to downtown. I still think at the end of the day, people like the personal touch and they get that more in the ambiance of downtown.”

Those projects are already underway, as construction on the new Carle building has already started. That project is expected to wrap up in March.