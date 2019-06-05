More arrests expected in sexual abuse case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- We have new details on a sexual assault case in Douglas County.

You may remember a 16-year-old who was charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old. That is David Culp. He is being charged as an adult.

A week before, Rebecca Higgs and Shelby Slankerd were charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old. All three of those charged are set to be in court tomorrow.

Police now say there could be more arrests coming. That would involve the case of sexual abuse of the 16-year-old. Police say no one else will be arrested for assaulting the 3-year-old.

