Monticello to open vaccine clinic for high school students

MONTICELLO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Students at Monticello High School could get their first doses of Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, according to superintendent Vic Zimmerman.

“We have about 300 students that are over 16,” Zimmerman said. “We’re in the process of sending out information to our parents to have them do sign up waiver sheets.”

The school district plans to partner with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Public Health Department to administer the shots during regular school hours. Zimmerman said schools in Cerro Gordo and Clinton could also set up a similar operation.

He hopes the district can return to a full, in-person school year in the fall, regardless of whether students have been vaccinated or not.

The exact dates for the vaccine clinic have not yet been established, though he estimates it could start in the third week of April.