MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re looking to get your holiday gifts wrapped, Monticello has you covered.

Maple Point Assisted Living Community is hosting a gift-wrapping fundraiser. Anyone can drop off gifts at the Monticello Community Center and volunteers will wrap them for $3 a piece.

Organizer Stacy Cribbs said the event is a great way to bring the community together.

“The community connection for me is where it’s at,” said Cribbs. “Helping moms and dads make their holiday season easier, and that’s why all these people are here doing it.”

The donations will benefit the seniors at Maple Point. Gifts can be dropped off Thursday and Saturday at the community center.