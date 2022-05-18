MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello Community Unit School District 25 recently approved a new four-year collective bargaining agreement between itself and the Monticello Education Association.

The new contract raises base pay by an average of 2.5% per year, moving the starting pay for teachers from $38,800 to $43,000 over the life of the contract. Cooks, custodians, secretaries and aides will also see the same average increases as teachers. New wages will be $15.00 for cooks, $18.93 for custodians, $16.00 for secretaries and $18.00 for aides.

The Board and MEA also agreed to increases in health insurance contributions for the final two years, plus stipends for teachers who are also coaches, pay for coaches who drive vans for competitions. New stipends were also approved for the high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, middle school’s garden club and symphonic band, AP teachers, PK-5 special education teachers, speech language pathologists and social workers. Payrates also increased for game day workers, dance chaperones, extended postseason days and unused sick days upon retirement.

This contract will run through the 2025-2026 school year.