Monticello Pool Reopens for Memorial Day

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–Monticello’s pool has been closed ever since the pandemic started, and they officially reopened to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.

Lifeguards say it nearly looked like a normal summer day. Kids were enjoying their pool time, splashing, diving, and having some fun while their parents and lifeguards watched.

One lifeguard says he was thrilled to see so many faces coming back to the pool.

“A colder day like today we wouldn’t have nearly as many people,” lifeguard Luke Randolph said. “But first day open, I think everyone’s excited to be here after a year off.”

The pool is currently operating at a 360 person capacity limit. Masks are not required if you’ve been fully vaccinated.