MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Monticello were given a chance to dispose of unwanted clutter this weekend.

The Monticello Parks Department held a “Monticello Clean Up Days” event that started on Friday and ended on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event allowed people to get rid of any unwanted junk and trash they might’ve found during spring cleaning.

Drivers that went through the line had to pay a flat fee that depended on what they were driving. After that, anything they could fit in the vehicles were thrown away.