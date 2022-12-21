MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A non-profit in Monticello is celebrating a huge step in its mission to helping victims of domestic violence.

Willow Tree Missions, a new resale store, opened at the corner of Washington and State St. earlier this month.

It’s their newest location since they opened on Monroe St. in 2007. The group sells books, clothing, games and electronics. Proceeds go toward those impacted by domestic violence.

Executive Director Jill Maxey said she’s thrilled the downtown location is finally open. Now, she can focus on the next phase of renovations.

“Phase two will be the third section in the main room of the resale shop,” said Maxey. “We hope to finish that this summer. Phase three, we will move upstairs and work on refurbishing two apartments that we will use for transitional housing.”

The organization wants to continue serving individuals and families dealing with domestic violence. They’ve already helped more than 60 families this year.