MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Monticello Middle School got the chance to give back by participating in a cereal box challenge.

Students gathered different cereal boxes to stack and knock down in a domino effect. Sixth grade teacher Cindy Heiniger got the idea from another school.

“This was one of the things that another school had done on the east coast,” Heiniger said. “And I thought it would be a great thing for students to try.”

For five days students, staff and faculty collected more than 500 boxes of cereal. Each box that was laid created a chain reaction of kindness. Principal Mark Hughes was impressed his students went above and beyond to reach their goal.

“The original goal was, ‘Can we just get to 400?’ And we decided let’s challenge them even more and shoot for 500 and they delivered. They got more than 200 in just less than 24 hours.”

The Monticello students also learned a valuable lesson about giving to others.

“I was really happy because some people are less fortunate than a lot of us to be able to get food,” said Sixth grader McKenzie Marie Richards. “I was really happy we were able to donate to those who need it.”

Monticello doesn’t plan on breaking cereal box challenge world records. But they will try to break their school record of 570 boxes next year.