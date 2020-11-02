Monticello Mercantile hosts Boutique Bash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–Monticello Mercantile hosted its eighth Boutique Bash Sunday afternoon.

The event is a recent staple in Monticello meant to showcase what downtown businesses have to offer. Monticello Mercantile’s owner says its crucial for communities to support local businesses.

“We just want to remind the community in the region that there are independent stores wherever they are in the community that need their attention,” Callie McFarland said. “Especially for restaurants with the new restrictions coming. So we want to make sure everyone shows a little love for local.”

After the boutique ended, the owner thanked customers for doing their part to keep their stores open.