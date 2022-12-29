MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A Monticello man has 104 reasons to smile.

Delmar Burgin celebrated a huge milestone at Villas of Holly Brook Senior Living, turning 104-years-old. Burgin said he credits his longevity to making good decisions.

“I just try to live a clean life, have faith and try to use good judgement,” said Burgin.

Burgin’s life was nothing but extraordinary. He attended U of I in the 1930’s. He left after his third year to join the army where he fought in World War ll and the Korean War.

Burgin loved spending time with his wife Dororthy who he was married to for 75 years.

“My wife and I loved to dance,” said Burgin. “We particularly liked to dance at the Roberson’s Department Store in Champaign.”

Burgin also owned a department store with his brother called ‘Burgin Brothers’ in Monticello for almost 20 years. His daughter Martha Burgin said she’s thankful for all the life lessons he’s taught her.

“He’s taught me how to build,” said Burgin. “”He has an amazing sense of organization, patience and encouragement,” said Burgin.

Employees at Villas of Holly Brook said they love having Burgin there. Resident Assistant Ashley Keller said she especially loved hearing stories about his childhood.

“When he was a young boy, and he was in church, and he got in trouble for flicking a piece of paper at the back of a gentlemen,” said Keller.