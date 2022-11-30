MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Community Unit School District #25 athletic facility upgrades are set to break ground in the coming weeks.

ATG Sports plans to start construction on the new soccer field in December, with a planned April 2023 completion. The new football field is expected to be complete in summer 2023 followed by new softball and baseball fields with a late summer or fall 2023 completion.

“I am excited for this project,” said Adam Clapp, superintendent of Monticello CUSD #25. “These facilities will be a focal point for Monticello schools and the Monticello community for years to come.”

The superintendent shared on Facebook that this project will utilize Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax and Piatt County sales tax revenue, and that Monticello tax rates will continue to be one of the lowest in Central Illinois. He added that these new facilities will open the door to continued partnerships between the school district and the City of Monticello.

Clapp also said that aside from high school athletics, the new facilities will benefit many other clubs and organizations. These include Monticello Recreation soccer and junior football leagues, Pirates Soccer Club, travel baseball and softball teams, the MHS Marching Sages, MHS and Washington Elementary PE students and youth travel teams.

“The number of students and youth of Monticello impacted by these upgrades is incredible to me,” said Clapp. “Hundreds of students and kids will be able to utilize these turf fields year-round.”

The new soccer field will be located inside the MHS track. With the existing lights and the installation of new bleachers and press box, Clapp said the soccer teams now have a stadium-type venue which will allow for potential night games. Other additions in the project include a turf football field and upgraded dugouts for baseball and softball teams.

Clapp said the Board of Education is also considering a facility building located in the Dwight B. Wilkes complex which would house a weight room, concession stand for soccer and track and restrooms for the Wilkes complex.