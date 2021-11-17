Monticello Board of Education selects new superintendent

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The Monticello Board of Education announced Wednesday night that it has selected and hired the new superintendent of Monticello Community Unit School District #25.

Current Superintendent Vic Zimmerman is retiring after 15 years with the school district. The board said in a press release that Adam Clapp will replace Zimmerman effective July 1, 2022.

The board said in the last 14 years, Clapp was a science teacher, football and basketball coach and principal at Monticello and Oakland High Schools. He has served as Monticello High School’s principal since the 2017-2018 school year.

Clapp was selected from a field of applicants that included current superintendents, central office administrators and principals.