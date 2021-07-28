Month-long Arts Workshop in Urbana prepares BIPOC teens for upcoming Art Show

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Some teenagers have spent the month working on performance art, and now they’re preparing to show it off.

BIPOC teens have been meeting at the Station Theatre to workshop their theatre skills with like-minded creatives. It’s a collaboration between the Station Theatre and three performing arts groups. Teens worked on improving their performance and theater skills, including things like improv, stage presence, monologuing and costume design.

WCIA caught up with one of the workshop’s directors, Leslie Smith, who talked about why creating a space for these teens to practice their craft is so important.

“This is a giving people a chance to voice themselves where they are unheard and underrepresented,” Smith said.

This Saturday, they’ll unveil all of the art pieces, costumes and performances. That will start at 2:00 p.m. at the Station Theatre in Urbana.