URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a special moment between mother and son. Murray Kirby isn’t letting COVID-19 stop him from showing his mom some love. He and his wife stopped by Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center to visit her.

As a precaution, visitors are not allowed inside. He went around back to see Shirley through the window, but before he left, he sealed his love for her with a kiss, even though there were inches of glass between them.