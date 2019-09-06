Breaking News
Mom pleads guilty to murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother responsible for the death of her toddler daughter pleaded guilty to first degree murder in court Friday. Authorities say 2-year old Ta’Naja Barnes died from cold exposure, environmental neglect, dehydration and malnourishment.

Twanka Davis, 21, and her boyfriend, Anthony Myers were charged with murder and endangering the life of a child. Myers pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

Friday, Davis pleaded guilty to first degree murder. She was sentenced to 20-years in prison and 3-years probation. She must serve the full sentence.

In February, the baby was found dead in a home. Police say she was dirty and wrapped in a blanket smelling of urine. A sworn statement from police indicates Davis put water in a vodka bottle and gave it to the baby.

