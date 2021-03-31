CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with Familia Dental for “Molina Dental Days.”

A press release says 75 Molina Healthcare members and their families can make dental appointments at the Champaign Familia Dental location from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

The dental office will follow COVID-19 guidelines and enforce temperature checks, screen for recent travel and symptoms, and observe social distancing practices.

Molina Healthcare will also hand out care kits including hand sanitizer, tissues, and face masks, says the release, and Familia Dental will issue oral hygiene kits.

Members can also request transportation to appointments from Molina by calling 844-644-6354 TTY/Illinois Relay service: 711.

“Having regular dental visits is essential to maintaining oral health,” says the press release. “The three oral conditions that most affect overall health and quality of life are cavities, severe gum disease, and severe tooth loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

More than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay

Nearly half (46%) of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease

Children aged 5 to 19 years from low-income families are twice as likely (25%) to have cavities, compared with children from higher-income households (11%)

Champaign Familia Dental

1905 W. Springfield Avenue Champaign