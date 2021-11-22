MOCN to host Children’s Holiday Store

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery will host Children’s Holiday Store from November 27 to December 19.

The event will be held at 1919 West Monroe Street (Fairhills Mall).

Officials said at the Holiday Store, children get to shop for their family members with a volunteer “elf” who helps keep the gifts a secret until the holiday.

Many gift options are ranging from $1 to $15.

Gifts can be shopped at the following dates and times:

– Thursdays & Fridays: 4-7p.m.

– Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

According to officials, special hours can be scheduled for groups. Please call (217) 525-6800 to schedule.

People who want to volunteer at this event can sign up online or call the nursery at (217) 525-6800.