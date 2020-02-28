Mobile sites scheduled for school registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Unit 4’s Schools of Choice Registration entering its final month, district leaders are providing two mobile registration sites for parents who need the option.
Parents registering kindergarteners will need to provide proof of identity and residency. They’re also encouraged to bring the student’s birth certificate.
Schools of Choice Registration Guides are available in four languages (English, Spanish, French and Korean).
Schools of Choice Office
703 South New Street
Monday – Friday
9 am – 4 pm
Mobile Registration Sites
Champaign Public Library, Douglass Branch
504 East Grove Street
Tuesday, March 3
6 – 7:30 pm
Salt & Light
1512 West Anthony Drive
Tuesday, March 24,
1:30 – 4 pm
Two documents required for registration:
Current driver’s license or state ID
Lease or mortgage statement
Voter’s registration card
Power, water, internet or cable bill (current month)
For more information, click here.