Mobile sites scheduled for school registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Unit 4’s Schools of Choice Registration entering its final month, district leaders are providing two mobile registration sites for parents who need the option.

Parents registering kindergarteners will need to provide proof of identity and residency. They’re also encouraged to bring the student’s birth certificate.

Schools of Choice Registration Guides are available in four languages (English, Spanish, French and Korean).

Schools of Choice Office

703 South New Street

Monday – Friday

9 am – 4 pm

Mobile Registration Sites

Champaign Public Library, Douglass Branch

504 East Grove Street

Tuesday, March 3

6 – 7:30 pm

Salt & Light

1512 West Anthony Drive

Tuesday, March 24,

1:30 – 4 pm

Two documents required for registration:

Current driver’s license or state ID

Lease or mortgage statement

Voter’s registration card

Power, water, internet or cable bill (current month)

For more information, click here.