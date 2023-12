CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is bringing a mobile DMV to their building.

The agency is offering sticker purchases, REAL IDs, drivers’ licenses, new ID cards and renewals to Champaign Friday.

To see what documents you will need for Secretary of State Services, visit their website here. The mobile DMV’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their address on 201 West Kenyon Rd.