Mobile clinic makes a stop in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We hear about COVID-19 prevention constantly, but healthcare leaders remind us it’s also important to take care of your other health needs.

To help people do that, Carle has a mobile clinic, you may have seen it riding around. Carle uses them in the Champaign-Urbana area and is expanding to places like Danville. Today it made a stop in the city at the corner of Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.

“If people are having difficulty getting into a normal brick and mortar building, we try to put ourselves in areas where people are able to even just walk in and we can provide full service primary care to all age ranges,” said Carle Nurse Practitioner April Johnson.

The plan is for the mobile clinic to come to Danville at least once a month. They offer any service a primary care doctor can.