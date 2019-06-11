Misuse of funds leads to district changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit #4 School District is trying to implement a new policy since one employee is now being investigated.

Until now, there haven’t been strict rules in place for purchasing cards. They are like district credit cards and there have been accusations of misuse.

Superintendent Susan Zola was able to confirm one employee is under criminal investigation for use of the card.

Angela Ward is the Assistant Superintendent of Achievement and Equity. She is accused of using her district card for more than $2,000 of personal use.

A policy for the use of P-cards was heard Monday at the school board meeting. In it, there is an outline of the consequences for mismanagement of the cards. Some include reimbursement or termination.

Zola asked for a policy to be written up when the problem came to her attention last August. She says they hope to have it finalized and in place in July.

The board decided to adopt the policy in the first reading Monday. That way there is something in place while they make revisions. Ward couldn’t be reached for comment.