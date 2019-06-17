Missouri men arrested for Verizon burglary

by: Betty Simpson

Alonzo Powell, Samuel Simpson & Miltiano Johnson

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three men from St. Louis face charges of burglary.

The three were arrested about 4 am, Saturday, in the 200-block of South Pine, in Arcola.

Authorities say the men forced entry into a Verizon Wireless store, on Dettro Drive, in Mattoon. Once inside the store, officials say the men took merchandise and fled.

Alonzo Powell, 42, Samuel Simpson, 37, and Miltiano Johnson, 38, were caught during a traffic stop in Arcola about 90-minutes after the theft.

All three are accused of burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.

