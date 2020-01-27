Mission grateful for donation of medical equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Jim Langfelder and HSHS Illinois President and CEO E.J. Kuiper will be presented with awards from the Central India Christian Mission Monday.

Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. John’s Hospital donated a cath lab, CT scan and ultrasound sonogram machine to Mission Hospital in Damoh, India. A team of medical professionals recently returned from a mission trip where they provided care to hundreds of residents.







“Heart and vascular equipment considered dated by American standards is still incredibly useful to rural hospitals in these underserved areas of India,” said Dr. Nilesh Goswami, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular. “My colleagues and I were humbled by the opportunity to treat so many patients during our time in India, and these awards exemplify the appreciation we witnessed firsthand.”