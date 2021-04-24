Missing man found dead in ditch

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man was found dead Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the 65-year-old man, Kurt Schmedeke, had been last seen at Reineke Avenue on April 18. He was driving a gray 2005 Nissan frontier truck with the license plate 6395NR.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call that a vehicle and dead man had been located in a deep ditch in the middle of farm fields east of 13th Road and N. 21st Avenue in the Harvel area. The caller believed the truck matched that of Schmedeke’s.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the dead man as Schmedeke. They said he drove off 21st Avenue east of 13th Road through multiple fields before crashing into the ravine. Prior to his disappearance, Schmedeke reportedly had health issues and had been confused.

Schmedeke was pronounced deceased by a Deputy Montgomery County Coroner. Raymond Fire Dept. assisted in removing his body from the ditch. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation found no evidence of any criminal element to Schmedeke’s death.