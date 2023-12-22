FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing teenager from DeWitt County has been found.

Earlier this week, 16-year-old Raheem Crowder from Farmer City was reported missing Monday evening. His mother told WCIA she noticed a window open in his room and told before realizing he and many of his belongings had disappeared.

The Farmer City Police Department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that Crowder was located by a different law enforcement and is okay. Police officials have notified Crowder’s family.

“I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming help and hard work on the case!” Farmer City Police Chief Nathan Guest said on Facebook.

Misty Vulliet, Raheem’s mom, said she is picking her son up in Galesburg.