CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Sheriff’s Office has recently informed the public that 71-year-old Rebecca L. Arkebauer has been found.

According to officers, the St. Anne Police in Kankakee County were able to locate Mrs. Arkebauer around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

St. Anne Police said thanks to the assistance of Mrs. Arkebauer’s family, they managed to track her car and found her location.

Mrs. Arkebauer has been reunited with her family.