CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city will soon have a street named for the only black-owned radio station east of the Mississippi: WBCP. It was started in 1989.

North Fourth Street, between East Tremont and East Grove streets will have the honorary designation.

JW Pirtle, Vernon Barkstall and Lonnie Clark were the founders. It was converted from a country-western station.

From gospel to jazz to blues, WBCP has become a community staple