Minor arrested in connection to robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a minor in connection to a robbery.

In a release from University of Illinois Police, officers got a report that two men approached U of I students in off-campus locations and demanded their property while showing handguns. Champaign officers arrested a minor who they said was one of the offenders.

While officers were arresting the minor, they found a BB gun they said is possibly one of the weapons used to intimidate victims.

Officers are continuing to investigate. If you know anything about these crimes, call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 to remain anonymous.