SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Many workers across the state will notice a larger paycheck starting next year.

Due to a state law, minimum wage workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $13 to $14. Tipped worker’s minimum wage will become $8.40 per hour and teenagers under 18 working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage rise to $12 per hour.

“With this new minimum wage increase, we are once again making Illinois a more affordable and equitable place to live for all of our residents,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

This will be the sixth increase to the minimum wage since 2019. The state has one more scheduled increase for 2025 to raise it to $15.

“Leadership matters and we’re proud to see our administration’s sixth increase go into effect on January 1,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “As we continue our work to make Illinois the best state to live, work and raise a family, this new increase brings us one step closer to a more equitable Illinois.”

Illinois is one of seven states in the nation raising the minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2024.

Any employee can file a minimum wage complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline at (800) 478-3998.